September 19, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 19, 2017 full broadcast, we continue updated coverage of Hurricane Maria, which is bearing down on Puerto Rico after causing "mind-boggling" damage to the island of Dominica. Also we look at how Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rolling back Obama-era measures on local policing. And, we discuss a new study that finds kids who start playing tackle football before the age of 12 are at much higher risk of developing behavioral and emotional troubles as adults, even if they don't get concussions.