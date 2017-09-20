Here & Now
Racing A Deadline, Republicans Try One Last Time To Repeal Affordable Care Act
Republican Congressional leaders are making one last push to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The so-called Graham-Cassidy bill would end many federal health care programs and send money to the states to devise their own programs — and would shift money from blue states to red states.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Kaiser Health News' chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner (@jrovner) about the prospects of the bill.
This segment airs on September 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
