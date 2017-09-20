Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Racing A Deadline, Republicans Try One Last Time To Repeal Affordable Care Act

September 20, 2017
Sen. Lindsey Graham (right), R-S.C., stands with Sen. Bill Cassidy (left), R-La., Sen. Dean Heller (second from left), R-Nev., and Sen. Ron Johnson (second from right), R-Wisc., as well as former Sen. Rick Santorum (center) to announce their legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act through block grants on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 13, 2017. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Republican Congressional leaders are making one last push to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The so-called Graham-Cassidy bill would end many federal health care programs and send money to the states to devise their own programs — and would shift money from blue states to red states.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Kaiser Health News' chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner (@jrovner) about the prospects of the bill.

This segment airs on September 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

