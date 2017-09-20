In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 20, 2017 full broadcast, we check in with Associated Press reporter Peter Orsi in Mexico City about what he's been seeing in the aftermath of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit central Mexico on Tuesday. Also, Republican Congressional leaders are making one last push to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Kaiser Health News' chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner joins us to discuss the so-called Graham-Cassidy bill and its prospects. And have you ever noticed that the Statue of Liberty isn't standing still? In his new picture book "Her Right Foot," author Dave Eggers uses the statue's seeming mobility to teach kids about the importance of immigration and immigrants. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.