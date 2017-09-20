Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Assessing The 'Trump Doctrine,' And GOP Health Care Bill Chances

September 20, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
President Trump addresses the 72nd Annual U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 19, 2017. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump addresses the 72nd Annual U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 19, 2017. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

Political analysts Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss President Trump's speech to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, and the chances for passage of Republican senators' latest proposal to do away with the Affordable Care Act.

This segment airs on September 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news