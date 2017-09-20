Here & Now
Assessing The 'Trump Doctrine,' And GOP Health Care Bill Chances
Political analysts Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss President Trump's speech to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, and the chances for passage of Republican senators' latest proposal to do away with the Affordable Care Act.
This segment airs on September 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
