How Burundian Farmers Are Growing A Future In Kentucky
A group of refugees from the small African country of Burundi is adjusting to life in Louisville, Kentucky, with the help of a new farm.
As Roxanne Scott (@WhosWorld) from WFPL reports, the farmers are using skills from their native country to reconnect to home and build an economic future.
This segment airs on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
