Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

How Burundian Farmers Are Growing A Future In Kentucky

September 21, 2017
  • Roxanne Scott, WFPL
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
For some refugees, feeling at home in a new country can be difficult. But a group of refugees, mostly from from the small African country of Burundi, is adjusting to life in Louisville with the help of a new farm. (J. Tyler Franklin/WFPL)MoreCloseclosemore
For some refugees, feeling at home in a new country can be difficult. But a group of refugees, mostly from from the small African country of Burundi, is adjusting to life in Louisville with the help of a new farm. (J. Tyler Franklin/WFPL)

A group of refugees from the small African country of Burundi is adjusting to life in Louisville, Kentucky, with the help of a new farm.

As Roxanne Scott (@WhosWorld) from WFPL reports, the farmers are using skills from their native country to reconnect to home and build an economic future.

This segment airs on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news