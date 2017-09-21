Here & Now
Support the news
Fox News Shuffles Lineup, Adds Laura Ingraham
There's a shake-up at Fox News: Conservative radio host Laura Ingraham is joining the network's prime-time lineup with her own show next month. Meanwhile, contributor Scottie Nell Hughes has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox Business Network host Charles Payne.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the latest with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).
Due to a scheduling issue, this segment did not end up airing on Sept. 21 as planned.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news