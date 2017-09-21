Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Fox News Shuffles Lineup, Adds Laura Ingraham

September 21, 2017 Updated September 21, 2017 12:13 PM
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
American radio talk show host Laura Ingraham arrives for a meeting with then-President-elect Trump at Trump Tower on Dec. 6, 2016 in New York. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
American radio talk show host Laura Ingraham arrives for a meeting with then-President-elect Trump at Trump Tower on Dec. 6, 2016 in New York. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images)

There's a shake-up at Fox News: Conservative radio host Laura Ingraham is joining the network's prime-time lineup with her own show next month. Meanwhile, contributor Scottie Nell Hughes has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox Business Network host Charles Payne.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the latest with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).

Due to a scheduling issue, this segment did not end up airing on Sept. 21 as planned.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news