Fox News Shuffles Lineup, Adds Laura Ingraham

There's a shake-up at Fox News: Conservative radio host Laura Ingraham is joining the network's prime-time lineup with her own show next month. Meanwhile, contributor Scottie Nell Hughes has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox Business Network host Charles Payne.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the latest with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).

Due to a scheduling issue, this segment did not end up airing on Sept. 21 as planned.