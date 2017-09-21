Here & Now
Support the news
Kurdish Independence Vote Raises Fears In The Region And U.S.
Iraq's Kurds vote Monday on a non-binding independence referendum. The U.S. and other western powers fear a "yes" vote will undermine Iraq's central government and threaten the war against ISIS.
Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with BBC reporter Paul Moss (@BBCPaulMoss), who has been talking with Kurds in northern Iraq.
This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news