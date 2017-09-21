Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Kurdish Independence Vote Raises Fears In The Region And U.S.

September 21, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Iraq's Kurds vote Monday on a non-binding independence referendum. The U.S. and other western powers fear a "yes" vote will undermine Iraq's central government and threaten the war against ISIS.

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with BBC reporter Paul Moss (@BBCPaulMoss), who has been talking with Kurds in northern Iraq.

This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news