Kurdish Independence Vote Raises Fears In The Region And U.S.

Iraq's Kurds vote Monday on a non-binding independence referendum. The U.S. and other western powers fear a "yes" vote will undermine Iraq's central government and threaten the war against ISIS.

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with BBC reporter Paul Moss (@BBCPaulMoss), who has been talking with Kurds in northern Iraq.

