Heartbreaking Scenes As Mexico City Digs Out From Earthquake

September 21, 2017
A rescuer and a firefighter search for survivors in a flattened building in Mexico City on Sept. 21, 2017, as the search for survivors continues two days after a strong quake hit Central Mexico. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Two days after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Central Mexico, rescuers are still desperately hoping to find more survivors in rubble. But even for those who escaped unharmed, there are still dangers.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from NPR's Carrie Kahn (@ckahn), who is in Mexico City and says weakened buildings are continuing to collapse.

This segment airs on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

