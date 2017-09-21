Here & Now
Heartbreaking Scenes As Mexico City Digs Out From Earthquake
Two days after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Central Mexico, rescuers are still desperately hoping to find more survivors in rubble. But even for those who escaped unharmed, there are still dangers.
Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from NPR's Carrie Kahn (@ckahn), who is in Mexico City and says weakened buildings are continuing to collapse.
This segment airs on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
