In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 21, 2017 full broadcast, we get the latest on rescue and recovery efforts after Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Mexico City from KJZZ correspondent Jorge Valencia. Also, Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis discusses his concerns about Russia amid large-scale military exercises near the border with the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and his confidence in the European Union and NATO. And KCRW DJ Anne Litt shares the latest tracks she's spinning, including songs from Dhani Harrison, son of George, and a revival of Allen Toussaint's "Here Come The Girls," performed by Trombone Shorty.