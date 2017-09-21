In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 21, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp about the recovery effort there after hurricanes Maria and Irma. Also, Politico reporter Dan Diamond tells us more about Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price facing scrutiny for taking expensive charter planes for government travel. And as the sun set Wednesday night, Jews around the world began observing Rosh Hashana. Rabbi Jeremy Fine of the Temple of Aaron in St. Paul, Minnesota, joins us to discuss the Jewish New Year's meaning and rituals. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.