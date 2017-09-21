Here & Now
Toddler Injured By Foul Ball Renews Concerns About MLB Safety
Players on the field at Yankee Stadium were left in tears after a foul ball hit by New York's Todd Frazier struck a young girl in the stands. The incident has renewed the debate over more extensive protection for fans in major league ballparks.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist.
This segment airs on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
