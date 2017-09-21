Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Toddler Injured By Foul Ball Renews Concerns About MLB Safety

September 21, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees reacts after a child was hit by a foul ball off his bat in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 20, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees reacts after a child was hit by a foul ball off his bat in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 20, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Players on the field at Yankee Stadium were left in tears after a foul ball hit by New York's Todd Frazier struck a young girl in the stands. The incident has renewed the debate over more extensive protection for fans in major league ballparks.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist.

This segment airs on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news