HHS Secretary Price Under Scrutiny For Expensive Private Flights
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is under scrutiny for taking expensive charter planes for government travel.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a closer look with Politico reporter Dan Diamond (@ddiamond), host of the "Pulse Check" podcast.
This segment airs on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
