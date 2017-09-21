Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

HHS Secretary Price Under Scrutiny For Expensive Private Flights

September 21, 2017
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price speaks to the press after President Trump held a meeting with administration officials in Bridgewater, N.J., on Aug. 8, 2017, on the opioid addiction crisis. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is under scrutiny for taking expensive charter planes for government travel.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a closer look with Politico reporter Dan Diamond (@ddiamond), host of the "Pulse Check" podcast.

This segment airs on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

