In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 22, 2017 full broadcast, the war of words escalated between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump overnight, following Trump's tightening of sanctions against North Korea. NPR's Domenico Montanaro joins us to survey the week in politics. Also, did you know that the sprinkles on your ice cream were first developed by 18th century pharmaceutical companies? Award-winning pastry chef Stella Parks' new cookbook "BraveTart" not only shares more than 100 classic American recipes, but also the history behind them. And on Sunday, Germany will hold its first federal election since a migration crisis shook Europe. We speak with pollster Thomas Petersen of the Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion Research about where Chancellor Angela Merkel stands in the race.