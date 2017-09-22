In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 22, 2017 full broadcast, we hear from Angelica Garcia, who is among those trying to reach family in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Garcia's mother, grandmother and uncle were together in the small town of Aguada on the western side of the island during the storm. Also, we revisit some of the week's speeches from the U.N. General Assembly in New York, and discuss the escalating war of words between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with security analyst Jim Walsh. And season 4 of Amazon's original series "Transparent," starring Jeffrey Tambor as a retired professor who comes out late in life as a transgender woman, starts Friday night. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins us to discuss. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.