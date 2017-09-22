Uber's London License Will Not Be Renewed, Transport Authority Says

London's transport authority will not renew Uber's operating license when it expires Sept. 30. The authority said on Friday that the ride-hailing app has demonstrated a lack of corporate responsibility, with public safety implications. Uber says it will appeal.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with the BBC's Theo Leggett (@Theothebald) in London.

