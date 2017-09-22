Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Uber's London License Will Not Be Renewed, Transport Authority Says

September 22, 2017
London's transport authority will not renew Uber's operating license when it expires Sept. 30. The authority said on Friday that the ride-hailing app has demonstrated a lack of corporate responsibility, with public safety implications. Uber says it will appeal.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with the BBC's Theo Leggett (@Theothebald) in London.

