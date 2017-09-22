Here & Now
Uber's London License Will Not Be Renewed, Transport Authority Says
London's transport authority will not renew Uber's operating license when it expires Sept. 30. The authority said on Friday that the ride-hailing app has demonstrated a lack of corporate responsibility, with public safety implications. Uber says it will appeal.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with the BBC's Theo Leggett (@Theothebald) in London.
