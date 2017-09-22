British PM Spells Out Plan To Break Brexit Deadlock

In a speech delivered Friday in Italy, Prime Minister Theresa May said the U.K. will pay the European Union around $23 billion as part of its exit from the EU. She says she hopes the plan will get the Brexit negotiations back on track.

The U.K. voted to leave the EU in June 2016, but talks so far have yielded little. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with the BBC's political analyst Rob Watson (@robwatsonbbc) in London.

