GOP Health Care Bill Gets Hearing Amid Passage Doubts

September 25, 2017
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) speaks as Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) listens during a news conference on health care on Sept. 13, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson health care legislation will get its sole hearing in the Senate's Finance Committee on Monday. The bill would repeal the Affordable Care Act and give money to states to design their own health insurance systems.

Republican Sens. John McCain and Rand Paul both oppose the bill, which needs a 51-vote majority to pass. Julie Rovner (@jrovner) of Kaiser Health News joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson with the latest.

This segment airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

