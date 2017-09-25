GOP Health Care Bill Gets Hearing Amid Passage Doubts

The Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson health care legislation will get its sole hearing in the Senate's Finance Committee on Monday. The bill would repeal the Affordable Care Act and give money to states to design their own health insurance systems.

Republican Sens. John McCain and Rand Paul both oppose the bill, which needs a 51-vote majority to pass. Julie Rovner (@jrovner) of Kaiser Health News joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson with the latest.