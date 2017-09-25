Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Moby, "The Sky Is Broken"

Glenn Campbell, "Galveston"

Ghostface Killah, "Revenge Is Sweet"

Holden, "Blackpool Late Eighties"

RJD2, "Charmed Life"

Clawjob, "The Era of Good Feelings"

Bosnian Rainbows, "Turtle Neck"

Soccer Team, "Best Employed New Beau"

DJ Shadow, "Fixed Income"

Michael Jackson, "Smooth Criminal"

Petite Noir, "Life Is Beautiful"

Home, "Overflow"

Motörhead, "Tear Ya Down"

Crystal Asylums, "Frost Inside the Asylums"

Mitch Murder, "Palmer's Arcade"

MF Doom, "Valerian Root"

People Like You, "Kneeplay 5: Forever Left-Eye."

Blondes, "You Meant So Much to Me"

Joker, "Mario Ting"