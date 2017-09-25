September 25, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 25, 2017 full broadcast, we discuss controversy over the weekend involving President Trump, the NFL and the national anthem with ESPN's Michele Steele and Derek Thompson of The Atlantic. Also, recovery efforts continue in Puerto Rico after devastation dealt by Hurricane Maria. Winnie Escobar, a resident of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, joins us to discuss some of the challenges her family is facing amid widespread power outages. And during the presidential campaign, Donald Trump often singled out one reporter at campaign rallies. That reporter was NBC's Katy Tur, who in her new book "Unbelievable" writes about her experiences covering then-candidate Trump on the campaign trail. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.