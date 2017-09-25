September 25, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 22, 2017 full broadcast, we continue to look at the fallout from the feud between the NFL and President Trump in light of his comments that the NFL should fire or suspend players who don't stand for the national anthem. Also, the rumors that Amazon has been working on augmented reality glasses are true, but how can the company succeed where Google failed in creating a product for the mass market? And with the coming of fall and cooler weather, resident chef Kathy Gunst shares her recipes for some comfort food favorites. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.