Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

One-Of-A-Kind Museum Of Sri Lankan Culture Opens On Staten Island

September 25, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

In the basement of a restaurant on Staten Island, there’s a museum that its founder claims is the only one of its kind in the country. It's a museum of Sri Lankan culture, and its founder is 18-year-old Julia Wijesinghe. She opened the museum earlier this year, fulfilling a dream she says she's had since she was 15.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Wijesinghe (@SrilankanmuseNY).

This segment airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news