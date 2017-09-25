One-Of-A-Kind Museum Of Sri Lankan Culture Opens On Staten Island

In the basement of a restaurant on Staten Island, there’s a museum that its founder claims is the only one of its kind in the country. It's a museum of Sri Lankan culture, and its founder is 18-year-old Julia Wijesinghe. She opened the museum earlier this year, fulfilling a dream she says she's had since she was 15.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Wijesinghe (@SrilankanmuseNY).