Why Is Trump Picking A Fight With The NFL?
President Trump says he believes that football players who "take a knee" during the national anthem should be fired.
NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the political fallout, as well as the latest on Trump's new travel ban and GOP efforts to replace provisions of the Affordable Care Act.
This segment airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
