Why Is Trump Picking A Fight With The NFL?

September 25, 2017
President Trump walks toward the White House after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn on Sept. 24, 2017 in Washington. (Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump says he believes that football players who "take a knee" during the national anthem should be fired.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the political fallout, as well as the latest on Trump's new travel ban and GOP efforts to replace provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

This segment airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

