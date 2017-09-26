Equifax CEO Announces Sudden Retirement After Data Breach

After weeks of fallout from a massive data breach, the CEO of the credit reporting company Equifax announced his retirement Tuesday effective immediately. Richard Smith has been at the helm of the company for 12 years. The company is still facing investigations by the FTC and a number of lawsuits over the breach that affected over 143 million people.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi).