Kurds Celebrate Independence Vote, But Neighbors Nervous

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the Kurdistan Regional Government of treachery for going ahead with Monday's independence referendum. Iraq responded by calling for troops to be sent to the border with Turkey.

The U.S., which relies on Kurdish fighters in the war against ISIS, also expressed displeasure with vote being held. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR's Jane Arraf (@janearraf) in Irbil.