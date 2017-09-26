Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Kurds Celebrate Independence Vote, But Neighbors Nervous

September 26, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Iraqi Kurds wave the Kurdish flag as they celebrate in the streets of the northern city of Irbil on Sept. 25, 2017, following a referendum on independence. (Safin Hamed/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Iraqi Kurds wave the Kurdish flag as they celebrate in the streets of the northern city of Irbil on Sept. 25, 2017, following a referendum on independence. (Safin Hamed/AFP/Getty Images)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the Kurdistan Regional Government of treachery for going ahead with Monday's independence referendum. Iraq responded by calling for troops to be sent to the border with Turkey.

The U.S., which relies on Kurdish fighters in the war against ISIS, also expressed displeasure with vote being held. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR's Jane Arraf (@janearraf) in Irbil.

This segment airs on September 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news