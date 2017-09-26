In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 26, 2017 full broadcast, aid workers in Puerto Rico say they are coordinating supplies to deliver to those in need after Hurricane Irma, but there are many challenges in their way, including inaccessible roads. We check in with Michael Fernandez, executive director of a nonprofit based on the island. Also, for centuries tracking animals was as impractical as it was imprecise. Now, a new book showcases how technology — from drones to GPS collars — has helped bring animal migration patterns into focus. And we get an update on a controversial Kurdish independence vote, which drew displeasure from Turkey and the U.S., with NPR's Jane Arraf in Irbil. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.