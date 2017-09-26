In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 26, 2017 full broadcast, we continue updates from Puerto Rico, where millions still remain largely cut off from the rest of the world and without water, electricity or a way to contact the mainland U.S. after Hurricane Maria. Also, amid ongoing protests in the NFL, we speak with one country musician who decided to take a knee after singing the national anthem during the Titans-Seahawks game on Sunday. And, we speak with directors Lynn Novick and Ken Burns about all that went into producing their 18-hour documentary on the Vietnam War that concludes on PBS this week. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.