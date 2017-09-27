Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Goat, "Diarabi"

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, "Satan Said Dance"

Oren Ambarchi, "Quixotism Part 3"

Cannibal Ox, "Iron Galaxy"

MF Doom, "Camphor"

El Ten Eleven, "Thanks Bill"

Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, "Private Fortunes"

Tilbury, "Tenderloin"

Lymbyc Systym, "1000 Arms"

eskmo, "Cloudlight"

Cold Cave, "Tristan Corbière"

Todd Terje, "Inspector Norse"

LCD Soundsystem, "how do you sleep?"

Dirty Beaches, "Paris"

Appleseed Cast, "Mountain Halo"

Ukiyo, "Skyline"

Japanese Breakfast, "Jane Cum (Live on Audiotree)"

The B-52s, "Planet Claire"

Dorian Concept, "Draft Culture"