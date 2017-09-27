September 27, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 27, 2017 full broadcast, we discuss what's been a tough week for President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, between another health care setback and Sen. Luther Strange's loss to Roy Moore in Alabama's primary runoff. Also, the Caribbean was once a crossroads of trade and colonialism. One scholar explains how that history continues to shape islands like Barbuda, Dominica, St. John and others today — even during the recovery effort after hurricanes Maria and Irma. And are cellphones educational tools, or a scourge on learning? Two educators on different sides of the debate join us to weigh in. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.