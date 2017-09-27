September 27, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 27, 2017 full broadcast, we check back in with NPR's Camila Domonoske in Puerto Rico to learn the latest about relief efforts after Hurricane Maria. Also we welcome political analysts Paris Dennard and Jamal Simmons to analyze the week in politics, including what conservative Roy Moore's victory in the Alabama runoff means for both Republicans and Democrats. And, almost 100,000 people have evacuated their homes on the island of Bali after warnings of a possible volcano eruption. We look at the biggest threats now facing the Balinese people and the science behind predicting volcanic eruptions. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.