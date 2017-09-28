Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Cosmic Drama: When Black Holes Collide

September 28, 2017
A new observatory is giving scientists a better view of what happens when enormous black holes collide with each other. Researchers say the addition of the new detector is allowing them to pinpoint the precise locations of these cosmic collisions.

NPR's Joe Palca (@joesbigidea) tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson what scientists hope to learn from the new information.

