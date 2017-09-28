Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Bribery Scandal Stuns College Basketball

September 28, 2017
University of Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich arrives at the university's administration building for a meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (Timothy D. Easley/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The FBI arrested 10 people this week, including four college basketball assistant coaches, on charges of fraud and corruption. The charges followed a lengthy probe that focused on the coaches being paid tens of thousands of dollars to steer players bound for the NBA toward agents, advisers and apparel companies.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist.

