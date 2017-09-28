Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

How The GOP Tax Cut For Small Businesses Could Play Out

September 28, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Among cuts for large corporations and individual households, the new GOP tax plan would also include a 25 percent maximum tax rate for small and family businesses.

But as Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) of Business Insider tells Here & Now's Robin Young, the definition of small business would also include law firms, hedge funds and other big companies.

This segment airs on September 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news