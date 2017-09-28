Here & Now
How The GOP Tax Cut For Small Businesses Could Play Out
Among cuts for large corporations and individual households, the new GOP tax plan would also include a 25 percent maximum tax rate for small and family businesses.
But as Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) of Business Insider tells Here & Now's Robin Young, the definition of small business would also include law firms, hedge funds and other big companies.
This segment airs on September 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
