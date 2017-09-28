Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Hugh Hefner In His Own Words

September 28, 2017
This Oct. 13, 2011 file photo shows American magazine publisher, founder and chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises, Hugh Hefner, at his home at the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Kristian Dowling/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Hugh Hefner, the creator of Playboy magazine, died Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 91.

Hefner turned Playboy, which he first published in 1953, into a powerhouse media company. When he was 81, he sat down for an interview with NPR's Renee Montagne. We revisit that conversation.

This segment airs on September 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

