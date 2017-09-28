Here & Now
Support the news
Hugh Hefner In His Own Words
Hugh Hefner, the creator of Playboy magazine, died Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 91.
Hefner turned Playboy, which he first published in 1953, into a powerhouse media company. When he was 81, he sat down for an interview with NPR's Renee Montagne. We revisit that conversation.
This segment airs on September 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news