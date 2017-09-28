Here & Now
Megyn Kelly Makes Rocky Debut On NBC Morning Show
Former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly began her new morning show at NBC this week with a mixture of pop culture chat, reported features and celebrity interviews.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about some of the more awkward moments that made news in Kelly's first week.
This segment airs on September 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
