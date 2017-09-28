Here & Now
Support the news
Meet The 'Pretentious Artists' Of Cleveland03:37Play
In a time when anyone can snap a picture on a smartphone, some people are getting their pictures taken the old-fashioned way. Every Friday night for the past decade, the Pretentious Artists of Cleveland use paint, pencil and pastel to create hundreds of portraits of northeastern Ohioans and visitors to the city.
From WCPN ideastream, David C. Barnett (@DCBstream) takes us to one of these public portrait sessions.
This segment airs on September 28, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news