In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 28, 2017 full broadcast, we speak with Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon and ranking member on the Senate Finance Committee, about the GOP tax overhaul plan. Also, author and The Atlantic correspondent Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses his new book "We Were Eight Years In Power: An American Tragedy," and reflections on the Obama presidency. And we hear from Lizmarie Vázquez Martínez, a first-grade teacher from Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, about challenges she's facing and her hopes to return to the classroom in the wake of Hurricane Maria.