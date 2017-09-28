In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 28, 2017 full broadcast, one doctor on a medical mission to Puerto Rico describes hurdles in helping hospitals on the hurricane-ravaged island get back into full-scale operation. Also, sports, politics and race have a long history together in America. Historians Ed Ayers and Brian Balogh join us to look back amid President Trump's ongoing feud with the NFL over national anthem protests. And Hugh Hefner, the creator of Playboy magazine, died Wednesday at 91. We revisit a 2007 conversation between Hefner and NPR's Renee Montagne. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.