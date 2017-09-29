Here & Now
Late Fake News Writer Paul Horner: Provocative Or Malicious?
Paul Horner's fake news stories outperformed other online pieces in the days and weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election. Critics say they were a big problem that undermined real news. But others who were close to him say his false stories were meant to spur people to bigger truths.
Stina Sieg (@StinaSieg) of member station KJZZ has the story.
This segment airs on September 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
