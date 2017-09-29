Here & Now
Support the news
Some Sticking Points In The GOP Tax Overhaul Plan
President Trump and Republican leaders unveiled their plan to overhaul the federal tax code this week. It includes deep cuts in individual and corporate taxes, which they say will spur economic growth and add jobs.
Michael Regan (@Reganonymous) of Bloomberg News joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to look at how Republicans expect tax cuts to lead to economic growth and the proposal to eliminate state and local tax deductions.
This segment airs on September 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news