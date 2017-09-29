September 29, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 29, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with Bloomberg News White House correspondent Toluse Olorunnipa and NPR's Ron Elving about the week in politics. Also, we sit down with Related Companies CEO Jeff Blau, whose firm is behind the Hudson Yards project in Manhattan, the largest private real estate development in U.S. history. And we revisit our 2016 conversation with opera singer Ryan Speedo Green, who describes what it took to overcome a violent childhood and reach the Metropolitan Opera stage. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.