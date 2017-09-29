In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 29, 2017 full broadcast, we get the latest from Puerto Rico amid Maria recovery from NPR's John Burnett in San Juan. Also, former NFL player and NASA astronaut Leland Melvin joins us to discuss a letter he wrote to President Trump on Facebook. And comedian Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is back on HBO after a six-year hiatus. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans tells us more about what to expect ahead of Sunday night's season premiere. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.