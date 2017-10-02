Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Manila Killah, "All I Want"

OneothrixPoint Never, "Boring Angel"

Maribel Tafur, "Inwi"

Max Richter, "H in New England"

Skoal Kodiak, "Sciswell"

Iambic, "Nightfall"

Rodg, "High On Life"

MOgwai, "i know what you are but what am i?"

Moth, "Les Apaches"

Bonobo, "Second Sun"

Deer Hunter, "Nothing Ever Happend"

Tortoise, "I set my Face to the Hillside"

Kidkanevil, "Harmonica PT1"

Tarental, "Adonai"

Project Paula, "Amiga"

Calexico, "Whipping The Horse"

Women, "China Steps"

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, "When I try I'm Full"

Baroness, "Yellow Theme"