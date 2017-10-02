October 2, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Oct. 2, 2017 full broadcast, we follow the latest updates from Las Vegas in the wake of Sunday night's mass shooting at a country music concert. Also, we take a look ahead at the new Supreme Court term with NPR's Nina Totenberg. And Derek Thompson of The Atlantic joins us to discuss who benefits from President Trump's proposed tax code overhaul. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.