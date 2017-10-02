Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Las Vegas Shooting Brings Tragedy To Families Around Nation

October 02, 2017
A Mesquite Police Department citizen volunteer and a Mesquite Police car block access to the Sun City Mesquite community where suspected Las Vegas gunman Stephen Padock lived on Oct. 2, 2017, in Mesquite, Nev. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The victims of a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas left behind loved ones in many parts of the country, bringing the tragedy's effects far beyond the city where it occurred.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young discuss the latest with NPR's Nathan Rott (@NathanRott) and Tom Gjelten (@tgjelten).

With reporting from The Associated Press

This segment aired on October 2, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

