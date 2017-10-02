Here & Now
Las Vegas Shooting Brings Tragedy To Families Around Nation
The victims of a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas left behind loved ones in many parts of the country, bringing the tragedy's effects far beyond the city where it occurred.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young discuss the latest with NPR's Nathan Rott (@NathanRott) and Tom Gjelten (@tgjelten).
With reporting from The Associated Press
This segment aired on October 2, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
