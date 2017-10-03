Here & Now
Google Expected To Continue Push Into Smartphones At Wednesday Event
Google is set to hold a major hardware event Wednesday, continuing its foray into the smartphone market. The company is expected to unveil the Pixel 2, an update to its first major self-branded phone.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Dan Frommer (@fromedome), editor-in-chief of Recode, about how Google is doing in its transition to hardware manufacturing and sales.
This segment airs on October 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
