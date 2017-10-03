October 3, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Oct. 3, 2017 full broadcast, we check in on the latest from Las Vegas after Sunday's massacre, as the investigation continues into gunman Stephen Paddock. Also, experts say the shooting could be the first mass shooting in U.S. history carried out with automatic weapons. One law professor joins us to discuss laws surrounding devices like "bump stocks," which can turn semi-automatic weapons into automatic weapons. And Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola is exploring a new way of making movies. Coppola tells us more about his new book, and a concept he calls "live cinema." You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.