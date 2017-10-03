October 3, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Oct. 3, 2017 full broadcast, we hear from Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, one member of Congress who boycotted the moment of silence on the House floor yesterday, tweeting that it was an "excuse for inaction" in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre. Also we speak with writer and teacher Clint Smith about how James Baldwin's speech "A Talk to Teachers" is still relevant 54 years later. And, former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty weighs in on the GOP tax plan. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.