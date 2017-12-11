Here & Now
Firefighters made progress over the weekend in their effort to contain most of the fires in Southern California, but the Thomas Fire continues to grow. Now the fifth-largest in the modern California history, the Thomas Fire began in Ventura County and has since crossed into Santa Barbara County, where it threatens the coast.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Lance Orozco (@KCLUNEWS), news director at KCLU, about the latest.
This segment aired on December 11, 2017.
