December 11, 2017
The growing Thomas Fire advances toward Santa Barbara County seaside communities on Dec. 10, 2017 in Carpinteria, Calif. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Firefighters made progress over the weekend in their effort to contain most of the fires in Southern California, but the Thomas Fire continues to grow. Now the fifth-largest in the modern California history, the Thomas Fire began in Ventura County and has since crossed into Santa Barbara County, where it threatens the coast.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Lance Orozco (@KCLUNEWS), news director at KCLU, about the latest.

This segment aired on December 11, 2017.

