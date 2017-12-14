Here & Now
Support the news
Putin Deflects Opposition, Dismisses Collusion Allegations At Annual News Conference04:01Play
Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his annual press conference Thursday. For hours, Putin took questions on a wide range of subjects, from Russian involvement in Ukraine to alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election.
NPR's Lucian Kim (@Lucian_Kim) speaks with Here & Now's Robin Young about what Putin said and why it matters.
This segment aired on December 14, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
Support the news