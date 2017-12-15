Here & Now
Support the news
Checking Back In With Anguillan Journalist Who Stayed On The Air During Hurricane Irma05:59Play
When Hurricane Irma hit a string of islands in the Caribbean in September, a young broadcaster remained on the air in Anguilla. Three months later, she says the British territory has come a long way, but the recovery effort continues.
Here & Now's Robin Young reconnects with Nisha Dupuis (@DupuisNisha), a 19-year-old journalist and student in Anguilla.
This segment aired on December 15, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
Support the news