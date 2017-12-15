Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

December 15, 2017
When Hurricane Irma hit a string of islands in the Caribbean in September, a young broadcaster remained on the air in Anguilla. Three months later, she says the British territory has come a long way, but the recovery effort continues.

Here & Now's Robin Young reconnects with Nisha Dupuis (@DupuisNisha), a 19-year-old journalist and student in Anguilla.

This segment aired on December 15, 2017.

